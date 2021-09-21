March 10, 1937 – September 21, 2021 (age 84)

Janis Rene Leonhardt Baird, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Logan, Utah. She was born on March 10, 1937, in Logan, Utah to Elwood Alma Leonhardt and Fern Elizabeth Hulse. She married Robert S. Baird on December 23, 1960, and together they had one son, Bart Elwood Baird. They later divorced in 1972.

Janis spent her years as a loving mother to Bart, grandmother to her 5 grandchildren, and great-grandmother to 4 beautiful great-grandchildren. She worked at the 4-H, Soil Conservation Service, Everton Publishers, and the US Forest Service.

Janis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had a great testimony of her Savior and of forever families.

Janis is survived by her son Bart Elwood Baird (Heidi), Hyrum, Utah, 5 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, brother LaVar Leonhart (Fran), Hyrum, Utah, sister Betty Slack, Ogden, Utah, sister Jane Peterson (Sherid), Providence, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elwood and Fern Leonhardt and brother-in-law, Jerry Slack.

The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Rocky Mountain Care Center for years of tender care and to Dr. R. Mark Firth for being more than a physician, but a loving friend.

Viewings will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 6pm-8pm and Monday, September 27 from 9:30am-10:30am with funeral services being held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11am at the Providence 1st Ward Chapel (420 W. 100 N. Providence, UT).

Internment will be at the Providence Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.