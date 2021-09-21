Larry Allen Herem “Granddad” (67) Returned home to his Heavenly Father on Monday September 20, 2021.

He was Born on March 21,1954 in Absarokee, Montana (Billings, Montana hospital) to Clarence Oliver and Sarah Ann Monk Kennison Herem. Siblings: Ann (Gordon) Parker, Norman (Mychelle) Herem, Beverly and Loretta Herem he was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Alice Schott, Rosemarie Ethel Herem and his parents.

In his early years he was in Choir, FFA, Secretary of the Marching Band and Lettered in Track and Band at Absarokee High School. After High school he later went on to BYU and BYU Hawaii and continued his study at Scots

Community College and Palmer College of Chiropractic in which he got his degree and later opened up an office in Burley, ID. He later became a Truck driver for Matheson USPS. He also loved Classic Rock Music and anything Hawaiian.

He was an active member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in which he served a Mission at Kansas City, Missouri.

He is Survived by his beloved wife Connie (Bowcut) Herem and his 5 Children and 9 Grandkids. Larry (Jenny) Herem (Grandkids) Larry “Brayden” , Austin, and Dexter. Janeene (Travis)Jones (Grandkids) Asha, Tiara, and Lorelei Jones. Shellie Ann Elizabeth Herem. Kelsey (Brady) Barker (Grandkids) Kosten, Taylor, and Harlee Barker. William Tietjen Herem.

All services will be held at the Thatcher/Penrose LDS Chapel.

The funeral will be held Friday September 24, 2021, at Noon.

Viewings will be held on Thursday September 23, 2021, from 6-8pm and on Friday from 10:30-11:30am.

The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary, as well as online condolences.