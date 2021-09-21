September 19, 1946 – September 20, 2021 (age 75)

Linda Ruth Phillips Ames — Born 19 September, 1946, in Provo, Utah, to Dean Buckner and Kathryne Mueller Phillips, the second of ten children, passed peacefully at home to the other side of the veil on Monday morning, 20 September, 2021, after celebrating her 75th birthday with her family the day before. She learned she had cancer a few days before Mother’s Day this year, but chose to wait a few days to let her children know so that all could enjoy the holiday together. The last few months were a great blessing to her family as they cared for her at home with the wonderful help of Intermountain Hospice. Through this trial she was always most concerned about the well-being of those around her, constantly stating that she never felt any pain, yet always sharing a smile and her love with each one who came to visit her, helping them feel uplifted as they left. She was blessed with the gifts of a very strong testimony of Jesus Christ and desire to always let each person know of the love of Heavenly Father for them, that they are special and loved. She always went out of her way to make sure each person was happy and comfortable. During the hardest times of this last trial her favorite thing was to receive a kiss, hug, and an I love you, which instantly brought the sweetest smile to her face. It was love that kept her going.

Linda experienced a wonderful childhood in a large family. Being one of the oldest she got to help care for many of the younger children and had many very fond memories of these times. She attended Sterling R Harris Elementary School in Tooele, Utah; Pleasant Grove Jr. High School and graduated from Minidoka County High School in Rupert, Idaho. She attended Utah State University where she met and married Stanley W. Ames. They were sealed in the Logan Temple. They made their home in Hyde Park, Utah and raised two beautiful children there. She did an internship at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City where she became a cytotechnologist, helping to identify cancer, which she worked at for 25 years, after which she worked in the Cache and Logan School Districts with the visually impaired teaching braille and brailling their assignments. Her greatest happiness always came from helping others. She was often found assisting those in need, especially those who may not have had anyone else to help care for them. She always had time for a child or grandchild to sit on her lap, tell her about their day, and snuggle. She spent many hours helping neighborhood children and her grandkids with homework, reading, and with driving lessons.

She lived a year in Uzbekistan with her daughter and son-in-law where she learned to love and respect the Muslim people. She has spent many hours working on Family History and indexing, always helping others who needed help with their research.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survived by her husband, son Joseph (Shanae), daughter Valori Hairullaev, 5 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, siblings: Gwen (Mel) Roberts, Bill (Dusty) Phillips, Flora Sayre, Nancy King, Ross (June) Phillips, Alice (Mel) Olsen, Robert (Suzie) Phillips, Marce Barrientez, Peggy (Ron) Schwendiman.

A graveside service will be held for family members at the Hyde Park City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Linda would love for you to donate to humanitarian aid or to do something kind for someone in need.

