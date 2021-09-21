May 22, 1980 – September 18, 2021 (age 41)

Today we announce the celebration of the life of Mindy KayLynn Allen, a beloved daughter, cherished sister, and loving mother. Mindy has been called to serve in the spirit world alongside many of the other great and righteous latter-day saints, each of whom sacrificed the remaining portion of their mortal life for a greater cause. A cause that we, their loved ones, do not comprehend, but that they themselves fully understood and were prepared to join with willing hearts and obedience to the Lord! Mindy is now among these great and noble spirits who are actively engaged in preparing the way for the Savior to return and redeem, heal, and save us all. Mindy has chosen to leave us for a time, but rest assured that she will return and we will see her again on that day when the saints will rejoice because the Savior doth come.

Mindy was born on May 22, 1980 at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. Mindy was the youngest child of Lloyd and Debbie Allen, cherished sister of Sherry, Tara, Holly, and Michael; Favorite sister-in-law of Sharon. And above all, devoted and loving mother to Katrina. Mindy was a fun-loving person with a calming and stabilizing force that permeated throughout her family. She and the rest of her siblings moved around a lot during their childhood and got to experience many parts of the country and even the remote islands of New Zealand. A place where she developed a great love of the beach and the ocean.

Mindy found her true calling in this life as a mother to Katrina, whom she cherished and prized above all else in this world! She was a fiercely protective, loving, teaching, and fully committed mother.

Mindy together with her own loving mother owned and operated a long arm machine quilting business for 18 years, where she helped enrich the lives of thousands of people all across the country. Mindy loved game nights with her family. She loved to cook and made the most delicious desserts. She loved just hanging out, relaxing and having fun.

Mindy girl, you will be forever in our hearts and we will miss you tremendously during this expanse of time in which we are apart. Rest easy, serve well, be happy, and we will meet again on that Great Day! WE LOVE YOU MINDO!!!

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Noon in the Preston First Ward Chapel, 213 S. 200 E., Preston, Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Friday at 12 pm (MST) by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/Nl2JMwhq-k0

We ask that social distancing be practiced.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

