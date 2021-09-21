Mountain Crest High School will conduct a “Test to Stay” event due to COVID outbreak

HYRUM – A recent surge in COVID-19 cases in southern Cache Valley has created a significant increase in the number of cases at Mountain Crest High School.

On Sunday the school crossed a threshold set by the Utah Legislature and it triggered a “Test to Stay” event because of 30 student cases at Mountain Crest in a 14-day period.

Monday Mountain Crest parents received information from the Cache County School District explaining the “Test to Stay” protocol.

“Test to Stay” mandates that in order to stay in school during the outbreak period students need a negative COVID-19 test result. The outbreak period begins Wednesday, Sept. 22 and continues through Friday, Oct. 1.

Students can qualify to attend school in person if they provide a negative test, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not, or whether they have had COVID or not, unless they have had a positive test in the last 30 days while school has been in session.

The district announced a school COVID testing event during the school day Wednesday. If necessary it will continue into Thursday.

A COVID test requires registration and parental consent. A parent needs to register their student online at “Mountain Crest High School Test to Stay Registration”. Parents are asked to register their student by the end of the day Tuesday.

If a student tests positive, parents will be notified and the student will need to be isolated for 10 days from the point of the positive test.

Parents may opt their student out of testing using the following link: “Opt out of COVID testing.” Opting a student out requires that student to remain out of school and school activities for 10 calendar days.