Newton man sentenced to jail for using sticks to spank children

LOGAN — A 44-year-old Newton man has been sentenced to jail for using sticks to spank five young children and tying at least one to a chair as a form of punishment. Charles A. Olson was originally arrested in February after telling Cache County Sheriff’s deputies he knew what he had done was wrong.

Court records show, Olson was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday morning. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to aggravated assault, amended to a third-degree felony; and four counts of child abuse, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

Judge Brandon Maynard ordered Olson to serve 120 days in jail followed by probation, giving credit for 11 days previously served.

Earlier this year, the victims, ages 5 through 16-years-old, told Cache County Sheriff’s deputies how they were disciplined by Olson when they broke rules or when he became angry. He would use “spanking sticks,” made of wood, metal, or wire. Some of the sticks had names like Old Bamboo, Sammy Kablame, White Lightning, Egg Beater and Sold Truth.

One of the young girls told investigators that Olson “had tied her to a bar stool in the garage,” with paracord that he would use to make whips. She said, he tied her hands to the bottom of the stool on one side and her feet to the bottom on the other side, forcing her to bend over the stool and that he did this to keep her still.

Another child said, if she did not bend over correctly that Olson would hit her on the back or legs. She stated that they could receive up to 50 spankings at one time.

During Monday’s sentencing, Olson was ordered to report to the jail by Friday and was granted work release.

