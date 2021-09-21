This is in loving memory of Nikki Dodge Rodgers, who passed away this evening, September 21, 2021. Nikki was a wonderful wife (for 60 years) to husband Paul. A wonderful mother to two children (Timothy and Tamey) and a wonderful grandmother to four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a strong-willed person and she fought leaving this world to the end, but finally let go around 4:21pm MDT. The life of anyone that knew her was enriched by her presence on this earth. She will be missed so very much.

She is survived by her Husband (Paul), Son (Timothy), Daughter (Tamey), four Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, and Sister (Judi).

R.I.P. Nikki Kaye Rodgers 1943-2021

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.