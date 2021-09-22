Former Logan woman faces new charges of raping two young boy

LOGAN — A 59-year-old former Logan woman currently in prison for abusing several boys years ago has been arraigned on new charges. Carol A. Ricker is suspected of physically and sexually abusing more boys at the same time of her previous crimes, more than 30 years ago.

Ricker made an initial appearance in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from prison. She was charged with two counts of sodomy on a child and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies.

According to prosecutors, the Logan City Police Department received a delayed report involving the sexual abuse of a child last year. The alleged victim disclosed how Ricker would grope him both over and under his clothing. Later she and Steven Al Archuleta would engage in sexual acts, while making the boy interact with them.

As the investigation continued, detectives interviewed a second alleged victim. The man also reported similar abuse occurring when he was between 6 and 7-years-old.

Archuleta was arrested in May after a warrant was issued by a judge. He was later charged with two counts of sodomy on a child, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and two counts of object rape of a child, all first-degree felonies; and an additional count of sodomy on a child, a second-degree felony.

Ricker was originally convicted of two counts of attempted rape of a child in 2010 and is currently serving two consecutive terms of three-years-to-life in prison. She spoke to police last summer, admitting to having sex in front of the alleged victims but could not remember if they were asked to interact with them.

During Wednesday’s arraignment, Judge Brian Cannell read Ricker the pending charges and assigned a public defender to represent her. He also ordered the suspect to appear again in court Oct. 13.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

