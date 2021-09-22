Logan softball coach receives coaching scholarship

LOGAN — Logan High School softball coach Lexi Hatch is the 2021 recipient of the Mary Nutter Scholarship, which means she will receive funding to attend the 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Convention at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas Dec. 8-11.

Hatch is in her second year as Logan’s head coach and serves on the NFCA’s High School All-Region/All-America Committee. Prior to joining the prep ranks, Hatch ran Logan City’s recreational and competitive fastpitch programs, along with adult slowpitch.

During that time, she led the transition of the recreational league from slowpitch to fastpitch, while also holding free fastpitch clinics for Cache Valley with 150 attendees the past four years.

The scholarship is an educational grant that seeks to continue Nutter’s effort to provide softball coaches at all levels access to the best minds in the sport to help them become better coaches themselves. Nutter was a softball coach at Pittsburg State in Kansas and a 1997 NFCA Hall of Fame inductee who founded the National Sports Clinics.

“I attended the 2020 NFCA Coaches Clinic in Portland, Ore. and absolutely fell in love with the NFCA,” said Hatch in a statement. “Since becoming a member, I have consumed everything the NFCA has to offer and immediately got involved by joining the All-Region/All-America Committee, where I have enjoyed learning from and working with all the other members.

“I would love the opportunity to attend the NFCA Convention and put my everything into softball.”

Hatch’s goal is to continue expanding softball programs throughout Cache Valley and is working with four other cities to strengthen their recreational leagues.