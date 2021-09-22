Three of Utah’s 12 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday occurred in Northern Utah

Three of the 12 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Wednesday occurred in northern Utah. Two were Box Elder County residents — a woman older than 85 and a man between 65-84 years of age — plus a Cache County woman between 65-84.

There have been 2,841 COVID deaths in Utah with 134 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

More than 1,700 new positive cases were included in the UDOH report and 22 percent of them were school-age children. Also, 91 positive cases were were found in Utah’s three northern counties.

There have been 497,428 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

In Utah there are 561 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 fewer than reported Tuesday. There are 227 patients in intensive care, three fewer than were reported Tuesday.

There have been 21,600 hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1,663,074. There were 6,048 people vaccinated statewide since Tuesday and over 3.4 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic. As of Wednesday 81,486 in the Bear River Health District are fully vaccinated.

With 11,488 Utahns tested since Tuesday there are now nearly 3.4 million people who have been tested and almost 6.1 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The northern Utah total case count grew to 26,886 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties and 25,204 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,194 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,443 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8 percent.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 2,662 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 245,395 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,427 total positives in Franklin County, 560 in Bear Lake County and 440 in Oneida County.