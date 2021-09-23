August 22, 1936 – September 21, 2021 (age 85)



Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, Alice Ann Olsen, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on August 22, 1936 in Logan, Utah, a daughter of Joseph Melvin “Mel” and Anna Lucille Brown Fullmer. She graduated from Logan High School in 1954.

Alice married her sweetheart, Larry Don Olsen on May 27, 1955 in Logan, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in Logan Temple in 1965. Alice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was an active member in the Perry 9th Ward. She worked at Medical Arts Clinic in Brigham City for 25 years.

Alice loved being with her family and always happy to be around the grandchildren. She also enjoyed road tripping with her husband, Larry in their motorhome and riding 3 wheelers at the sand dunes. Alice made Christmas a delight for her grandchildren going over the top each year.

The family would like to thank Maple Springs Assisted Living, Mission at Maple Springs and Atlas Hospice for their loving care they gave to Alice.

Surviving is her husband, Larry; three daughters, Terry (Scott) Lindsay; Julie (Leslie) Hansen; Pamela (Craig) Hansen; 13 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Delos M. and J. Reed Fullmer.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 So., Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Mantua Cemetery following the services.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Alice’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/alice-olsen-aug-2021