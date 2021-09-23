May 29, 1940 – September 21, 2021 (age 81)



Belva Capell Hansen passed away on September 21st, 2021. She was born May 29th, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho, a daughter of Mathias and Lucille Capell. Belva attended Marsh Valley High School in Arimo, Idaho. She married Barney A Frey in 1957 in Pocatello and they later divorced. She married David B Hansen on November 29, 1991 in McCammon, and they lived there until his passing in 2011, when she moved to Pocatello.

She is survived by her Children; Toni (Davin Hower) Callistini of Boise, Idaho; Dan (Rose) Frey of Syracuse, Utah; Roger (Nikki) Frey and Ron (Cherrie) Frey of Pocatello, Idaho; and Michael (Karyn) Frey of Mission Viejo, CA; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 1 brother Loren (Diane) Capell, Pocatello Idaho and 1 sister; Norma (Jerry) Bullock McCammon, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her husband (David), Parents, Brothers Paul, Leon, and Reed and sister Leola.

Belva worked as a full-time circus trainer, managing the Frey family children & household for many years before striking out professionally. She worked at The Pocatello Credit Bureau for 15 years. She loved the job and the people. She traveled to Credit Women International conferences and was voted President of the association. Belva also won the Dr. James B. Weatherby Award for Excellence in 2001 as City Clerk of McCammon. Mom was strong, feisty, and adventurous. She loved her family fiercely. She also loved camping, travelling, and playing cards. She made life-long friends wherever she went. Mom was boisterous and fun loving. She was a firecracker to the end.

Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Robin Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.