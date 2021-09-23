Blanche R. Wesley Aka “granny”

She was born in Afton, Wyoming to Mae and Hyrum Roos on 24 September 1921. Blanche passed away on 23 September 2021. She was the middle child of 11.

While serving during World War II as a WAVE in the US Navy she met and married Henry Wesley. Together they had three children: Connie (Harley) Morrison, Terry (Barbara) Wesley, and Deborah (Jim) Jensen.

She retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1976. She is well known for her amazing needlework and outgoing personality.

She is survived by 3 children, 10 grandchildren, 18 gret grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren, 1 brother and 3 sisters.

A special thanks to Maple Springs in Brigham City and Bristol Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held 25 September 2021, at 12:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy.

Graveside service at 2:00pm at Roy Cemetery 5200 S. 2300 W., Roy.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.