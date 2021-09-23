Girl in custody after having gun at Idaho middle school

FILE PHOTO - Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a male student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a 13-year-old girl has been taken into custody after having a firearm at Rigby Middle School. It’s the same school where a shooting injured two students and a custodian in May.

After the latest incident, school district officials immediately banned backpacks at two middle schools and two high schools.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says a school resource officer on Thursday morning found the girl in the bathroom with the firearm. Anderson says the gun was in the girl’s backpack, and there were no shots fired.

In May, two students and a custodian were shot but not killed by a sixth-grade girl at the school.