Our spunky, fun-loving mother, Jane Jenele Bennett Roundy passed away on September 21, 2021. Mom was born August 31,1938 in Tremonton, Utah to Aarl and Gladys Bennett. She was the youngest of six siblings.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert W. Roundy and great granddaughter Lucy Jane Bateman.

She is survived by her sister; Karen Andersen and her seven children; Mike Roundy (Melanie), Jill Hatch (Steve), Matt Roundy (Lorie), Lisa Hatch (Scott), Kristy Baxter (Brian), Jamie Boyce (Clay), & Marcie Wasden (Jeff), 30 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren

Mom’s life was centered around home and family. The importance of family was something she imparted to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She exemplified unconditional love in all that she did. She encouraged us to love one another and mend our differences which created a unique and special family bond that will continue for generations.

Mom was consistent about creating opportunities for the family to be together, whether it was days at Lagoon, the rodeo, the lake, or simply enjoying Pace’s popsicles at her home.

A perfect day for mom would be spent doing some meticulous ironing, gardening, sewing or beautifying her home. All while singing, or whistling her favorite tunes. Her home was a place where you always felt welcome. While there you could count on being fed some of her delicious cooking, made from scratch. We all have fond memories of spending our holidays learning how to make her homemade candy, pies, and other delicious treats.

Mom demonstrated her strong faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ by the way she lived her life. Never missing an opportunity to be charitable, and to lead by example in her home. Dad often asked her to say family prayer, followed by, “I love to hear your mother pray.” When challenges came she set an example of seeking the Lord’s will and moving forward with trust in Him.

Mom made the best of every situation no matter how difficult. Giving each of us examples of strength and courage as we watched her take on life with her unconquerable spirit. She was a woman with a strong, and kind heart.

It wasn’t easy to raise a Roundy but she did so with love and patience.

Mom always looked forward to riding horses in the mountains with dad. We are sure that he has been ever impatient to see his “Janie girl” again. Dad constantly stated that the best thing he did was marry a good woman, and we agree.

C’mon Janie, let’s go for a ride!

All services will be held at the Fruit Heights Stake Center (190 N Mountain Rd Fruit Heights, Utah 84037).

The funeral service will be held on Monday September 27, 2021, at 11am.

Viewings will be held on Sunday September 26, 2021, from 5-7pm and on Monday September 27, 2021, from 9-10:30am.

The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary, as well as online condolences.