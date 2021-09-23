LETTER: Stand for Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

Dear Editor,

Within the last month, the Taliban has banned or diminished women’s rights to governance, sports, and education. Despite, their claim to “respect women’s rights” their recent actions have left nearly 1.4 million Afghan women vulnerable to economic, educational, and financial stability and support.

Yet, these women’s contributions are fundamental to international progression. Within the last twenty years, Afghan women have become doctors, engineers, and innovators. For example, an Afghan all-women’s robotics team recently developed low-cost ventilator systems to aid the equipment deficit within the middle east.

Gender equality has been a never-ending international battle throughout time, I urge Utah senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, to push back against oppression and lend their support to the Support Afghan Women and Girls Act; empower these women with Special Immigrant Visas (SIV’s), resources for resettlement, and support in their desire to better their country and the world.

Alexis LeBaron