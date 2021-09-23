Logan chief talks about the problem of fraud and a new tool to apprehend suspects

LOGAN — On KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen was our guest.

He said one problem that continues to plague residents locally and throughout Utah and the U.S. is fraud, with much of it coming from overseas. This makes the perpetrators hard to catch.

“Obviously it’s frustrating for us…..we’re dealing with people that are unknown and unseen and typically out of the country, with all due respect, almost untouchable from local law enforcement. So it is difficult to watch people become victimized and know that our hands are relatively tied,” he explained.

So Jensen said they have to be more proactive. Part of that is education to get the message out to people to help them stay safe.

On the same program, Chief Jensen talked about a new de-escalation tool in addition to the taser. It’s the Bolo wrap.

“It sounds like a gunshot quite literally and so a person hears the report and feels what is actually the slap of that little bolo on the end of this cord. And they have to say to themselves ‘what just happened to me’, and they have to do an assessment almost. They have to look down and say ‘am I hit, what’s going on here’, and by that time, theoretically we’ve then been able to move in and take that person into custody safely and without incident.”

Jensen said it’s part of their goal to be doing as much as possible to minimize the need for force that causes injury and/or death.