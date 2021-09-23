Mount Logan Middle School locked down after teenager allegedly attempts to steal vehicle

LOGAN — Mount Logan Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown after a juvenile allegedly tried to steal a car and then fled into the school. The incident occurred Thursday morning as classes were being held.

Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said the suspect was allegedly walking through the school’s parking lot, when they found a vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. The teenager got inside the car and attempted to drive it, crashing into a nearby picnic table.

The suspect then reportedly got out of the car and ran into the school.

Logan City School spokesperson Shana Longhurst said as authorities assessed the situation and secured the scene, the school was placed on lockdown. During that time, all students were accounted for and safe within their classrooms.

Jensen said officers found the suspect inside a classroom. Police are still trying to determine whether the juvenile was attempting to steal the car but didn’t know how to drive, or if it was an intentional prank.

The lockdown was lifted once police located the suspect and determined there was no threat to those inside the school.

Jensen said there were allegations that the suspect was armed with a gun, however police later determined there was no firearm. No one was injured and the case will be referred to the Juvenile Court.

