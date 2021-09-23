Nancy McRae Weeks

January 12, 1942 – September 22, 2021 (age 79)

Nancy Suzanna Evans Dickey McRae Weeks (79) finally got her wish to be with her beloved Rulon again on September 22, 2021. She left this life surrounded by the love of her family, in Smithfield Utah, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Natalie McRae.

Nancy was surrounded by love since her birth on January 12, 1942. Her childhood family included her mother, Julia Ruth (Carter), and her father, Ralph Calvin Dickey, her older sister, Judy, and younger brother, Carter. Nancy was blessed with an idyllic childhood under the blazing Arizona sun, in Casa Grande. In 1960, during her senior year of high school, Nancy was crowned Arizona’s “Jr. Maid of Cotton” (a state-wide pageant sponsored by the AZ Cotton Grower’s Association). She then attended The University of Arizona and became a Wildcat. Nancy met Rulon at the U of A campus and they became sweethearts. But she was determined to graduate with her bachelor’s degree before changing Rulon’s bachelor status–and she did!

Nancy married Rulon Gerald McRae on June 26,1963 in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The couple lived in Safford, Arizona where Nancy taught high school English and Spanish before becoming a mom–the profession she then happily chose for the rest of her life. Over time, Nancy and Rulon moved several times around the Mountain West, (ending up in Gooding, Idaho for many years). They also welcomed 6 children into their family: Kathy, Katie, Kirk, Thomas (only lived for 1 day), Samuel and Amy. Nancy and Rulon’s children grew up surrounded by love also. Because Nancy was their mother, her children also grew up with traditions like “treat tray,” “the gum drawer” and dessert served in birth order regularly. They took summer trips to visit Nancy’s mom, Grandma Peta (Julia) in Paradise Park (Santa Cruz, CA) where The River Beach represented quintessential summer living. Nancy taught her children the simple joys of life.

She became a widow at the age of 39 when Rulon died unexpectedly on their 18th wedding anniversary, June 26, 1981. When Nancy’s bishop (church pastor) asked her how he could help her through this heartbreaking time, she told him she had been thinking about that, and she knew exactly what he could do. She asked to be called as the early morning seminary teacher (like bible study for high school students)! Nancy taught seminary for a total of 12 consecutive years after Rulon’s death.

Nancy wed Larry Weeks on July 30, 1983 and gained 6 more children to love: Roland, Debbie, Marla, Cheryl, John and Beccie. Nancy and Larry spent many years together continuing to raise children, square dancing, playing an array of card games, and traveling. They served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the England, London Mission from 1997-1999. Larry passed away suddenly in March of 2010. By then, Nancy and Larry had moved to Rexburg Idaho, where they delightedly could see the Rexburg Temple spires from their bedroom window–if they positioned themselves on just the right perch.

Nancy’s grandchildren felt her love in many ways. Along with many other life lessons taught by example, Nancy taught her grandchildren that DQ blizzards have enough nutritional value to count as lunch. As age advanced for Nancy, she realized that she was not able to live alone any longer, and she spent the last year of her life rotating between her children’s homes while they helped her to deal with the debilitations of vascular dementia.

Nancy Suzanna Evans Dickey McRae Weeks delighted to speak or write her entire, extra long name as often as she could casually slip it in–each part meaningful to her. To know Nancy, was to be “dearly loved” by her–and to love her in return. She beamed her smile easily, even for strangers passing her on walks. She gave freely of her resources often, including buying a meal for someone who looked down on their luck. Nancy cast a wide net of people she loved from all of the seasons and locations of her life, and had the ability to make each feel important when she spoke with and spent time with them. Nancy radiated happiness, and generally only cried in the happy and sad endings of favorite movies. She loved to serve her famous pies, host dinner parties, and gather a crowd to play a game. Nancy adored being a sister, aunt, mother, grandma and friend to many people over the course of her lifetime. She treasured her testimony of Jesus Christ and her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The saying “She loved life and it loved her right back” is personified in Nancy Suzanna Evans Dickey McRae Weeks.

Nancy is survived by all of us who will deeply miss her radiating happiness and light. She treated many like family. She is also welcomed Home to heaven by many who have been waiting for her, including her son, Thomas, who she has been missing for 50 years.

Due to many circumstances, Nancy’s immediate family is holding a small, private service to honor her life.

She will be interred in the Meridian, Idaho Cemetery right next to Rulon, and in the same section as Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone else, in Nancy’s honor.

