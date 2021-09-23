Utah expected to surpass 500,000 COVID positives on Friday

Thursday the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) revealed that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Also included in the UDOH update were 19 COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday.

There have been 2,860 COVID deaths in Utah with 134 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Almost 1,600 new positive cases were included in the Thursday report and 371 of them were school-age children. Also, 115 positive cases were were found in Utah’s three northern counties.

By Friday Utah is expected to surpass 500,000 positive COVID-19 cases; as of Thursday here have been 499,026 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are 562 people hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than was reported Wednesday. There are 223 patients in intensive care, four fewer than Wednesday.

There have been 21,670 hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1.67 million. There were 5,826 people vaccinated statewide since Wednesday and over 3.4 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic. As of Thursday 81,770 in the Bear River Health District are fully vaccinated.

With 11,908 Utahns tested since Wednesday there are 3.39 million people who have been tested and over 6.1 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The northern Utah total case count grew to 27,001 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties and 25,364 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,201 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is down to 1,401 a day. The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.9 percent.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 2,662 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 245,395 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,427 total positives in Franklin County, 560 in Bear Lake County and 440 in Oneida County.