LOGAN — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have shut down a portion of Valley View Highway, SR-30, after a fatal crash Thursday. The accident was reported around 12:40 p.m. near Beaver Dam.

UHP Sgt. Cade Brenchley confirmed one person died in the crash. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Motorists travelling between Cache and Box Elder counties are being diverted along Sardine Canyon, US-89/91.

More information is being gathered and will be updated to this story later.

will@cvradio.com