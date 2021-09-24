Man arrested for physically beating 3-year-old girl

LOGAN — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with beating a 3-year-old girl Wednesday. Caleb Marble was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday night.

Marble was arraigned in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony; and two misdemeanors for drug possession.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane said Logan City police officers arrested Marble after he allegedly was witnessed yelling, slapping and hitting the little girl in the stomach. The abuse was caught on video.

Marble was seen shaking his head as the charges were read against him. He told the court he didn’t hit the girl in the stomach, and claimed that he was dealing with a lot of stress from being evicted and other personal problems.

Crane asked the court to hold Marble in jail, claiming he posed a “substantial danger” to the alleged victim.

Public defender Joseph Saxton said his client should be granted bail. He noted that Marble didn’t have a criminal history.

Judge Spencer Walsh set bail at $10,000 bond. He told Marble, if he was able to post bail he is prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim or other minors. The judge also ordered the suspect to be placed on pretrial supervision, wear an ankle monitor and appear again in court Sept. 27.

Marble said he was unsure whether or not he had the money to post bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com