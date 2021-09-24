UHP troopers release identity of Providence woman killed in traffic crash

Fatal crash along SR-30 in Beaver Dam, Sept. 23, 2021 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department)

LOGAN — Authorities have released the identity of the 22-year-old Providence woman who died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Mercedes “Sadie” Davis was killed after the car she was driving was broadsided along Valley View Highway, SR-30, in Beaver Dam.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Arik Beesley said Davis was driving a 1993 Honda Accord westbound along the highway, just after 12 p.m. Near milepost 98, she attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses told troopers, Davis appeared to have lost control as she went around the other car and spun into oncoming traffic.

The Honda ended up sideways and was hit by an eastbound 2000 Ford Crown Victoria, causing it to overturn.

Davis was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated. She suffered fatal head injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

UHP Sgt. Cade Brenchley said, Davis’ family told troopers that Sadie was heading to work at the Boys & Girls Club in Tremonton. Her shift was supposed to begin at noon and she was believed to be running late.

Beesley said the driver of the Ford, Blaine Wright, a 68-year-old man, and passenger, 35-year-old Jeremy Wright were also injured. Both men from Portage, were transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers closed Valley View Highway for more than two hours while they treated the injured and cleared the crash scene. Traffic was temporarily detoured through Sardine Canyon, US-89/91.

Beesley explained speed and passing illegally are suspected to be the primary factors in the crash.

Funeral services are still being arraigned and have not been released.

