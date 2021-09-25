Keegan Garrity campaign schedules public events

Supporters of city council candidate Keegan Garrity will host a talent show and potluck dinner at Willow Park starting at 4:3o p.m. on Saturday.

LOGAN – While there hasn’t been much drama so far in the ongoing campaign for seats on the Logan City Council, candidate Keegan Garrity is at least attempting to inject a little fun into the race.

Garrity’s campaign is hosting a neighborhood talent show on Saturday at Willow Park.

That event is slated from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the park’s stage. The show will begin with impromptu talent performances, followed by a question and answer session with Garrity and then a potluck BBQ dinner.

Garrity supporter Anna Swan explains that the WhySound studio in Logan is supporting the talent show with audio equipment.

She is also urging local residents to come with questions for Garrity in order to get to know the candidate and his ideas for Logan’s future.

“The campaign committee will be providing the main dish for the potluck,” Swan adds. “We’re asking people to sign up for the side dishes.

“This will be a fun evening as we come together as neighbors … to share our talents, get to know Keegan and enjoy a meal together.”

The challenger’s campaign is also sponsoring an informal “Meet the Candidate” event at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Lundstrom Park, where local residents are invited to get to know Garrity better.

“Dress warm,” the candidate advises. “Fall is in the air.”

Garrity is a local community activist who is seeking a seat on the city council to “… bring a fresh perspective to the council and ensure that more voices are heard …” on issues affecting city residents.

In the upcoming municipal election, two at-large seats on the city council are in contention. Those seats are currently held by former council chair Amy Anderson and Ernesto Lopéz.

Anderson was elected to the city council in 2017, after successfully emerging from a crowded field of 10 candidates running for two at-large seats on the municipal council at that time.

Lopéz was appointed to the council in fall of 2020 to serve out the unexpired term of former council member Jess Bradfield.

Garrity has been a resident of Logan for 17 years and an employee at Malouf since 2014.

His public service experience includes co-chairing the Woodruff neighbor council and volunteering with the dual-language immersion committee for the Logan School District and the city’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC).

Garrity also represented the Woodruff area on the city’s ad hoc Voter District Subcommittee. That volunteer citizen panel representing Logan’s diverse neighborhoods recommended in 2020 that the city move to by-district voting for its municipal council.

The goal of that proposed change, the majority of subcommittee members said, is to make the city council more diverse and representative of Logan’s population.

Since the subcommittee’s report was delivered months ago, Garrity has been a vocal critic of the city council, accusing its members of “foot-dragging” while supposedly evaluating the resident panel’s recommendation.

Up until now, Garrity has made extensive use of social media in the city council campaign.

Additional information about upcoming Garrity campaign events can be accessed at “Keegan for Logan” on Facebook.

The municipal general election is slated for Nov. 2.