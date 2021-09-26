Cytiva preparing major expansion in Logan

A major expansion is underway at Cytiva in south Logan. The expansion is expected to cost over $230 million and bring in hundreds of more jobs to Logan.

LOGAN – Bio medical company ThermoFisher recently completed a multi-million dollar expansion in Logan, and now their next door neighbor Cytiva is also undergoing a significant expansion. Cytiva, a global provider of therapeutic technologies and services, will invest $231 million to expand its facility at 925 West 1800 South.

The project is expected to create 396 jobs in Cache County over the next 10 years.

“Our work in Logan, Utah enables the development and manufacture of many novel therapeutics,” said Justin Meehan, plant manager at Cytiva in a statement. “As global demand for our products and services continues, expanding our operations in Logan will help us deliver for our customers and patients.”

The state of Utah is helping with the expansion with more than $4 million in tax credit incentives. The Go Utah Board has approved a post-performance Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Finance (REDTIF) tax credit not to exceed $4,855,064. Each year Cytiva meets the criteria in its contract with the state, it will qualify for a portion of the total tax credit.

“With this expansion, Cytiva continues its multi-year pattern of multi-million dollar investment in Cache County,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of EDCUtah in a statement. “It’s heartening to see Cytiva’s continued confidence in Hyclone’s legacy, one of Utah’s original BioHive companies, and in Cache County’s future.”

According to a company announcement in late July, production of cell culture media at Cytiva’s site in Logan is planned to double in 2023. This will be done by converting nearly 270,000 square feet of land into new manufacturing lines, distribution hubs, and clean rooms as well as creating hundreds of new jobs locally. Combined with the acquisition of Intermountain Life Sciences in Logan in June – a manufacturer of liquid cell culture media and buffers – customers being supplied out of Logan’s Cytiva plant will see shorter lead times in delivery of those products.

Cytiva, formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences, is a global provider of technologies and services that advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics. The businesses that use Cytiva’s products range from producing biological research to developing innovative vaccines, biologic drugs, and novel cell and gene therapies, including COVID-19 therapies.