January 25, 1939 – September 22, 2021 (age 82)

Joan Nielson Phillips was born January 25, 1939 to Elaine and Carl P. Nielson in Logan, Utah. She slipped into eternity on September 22, 2021 in Preston, Idaho.

She married Wayne G. Phillips on June 6, 1957 in the Logan LDS Temple and soon after started the family that would become the center of Joan’s world. They had their first child, Todd, and since that turned out so well they also welcomed Lisa and Shelli later on. They also raised their grandson Matt for much of his life. That love compounded when they all gave Joan grandkids which without doubt were her life’s greatest joy. She loved family deeply and they loved her equally.

Joan was a life-long member of the LDS church and held many positions that she served with love and compassion. The people in her ward were very important to her and she didn’t let a need go unanswered when someone needed help of any kind. She always wanted to make the lives of the people around her easier.

In her retirement years, Joan’s commitment to humanitarian efforts was truly remarkable. When her mother passed away, Joan took the money she received from her mother’s estate and told Wayne she was spending it all on the materials she needed to make items to donate. Wayne drove Joan all over the county looking for material on sale and was seldom seen without a hat loom or a baby quilt in her lap. Joan made thousands of hats, blankets, aprons and dresses that were donated to those in need.

In recent years, Joan found a new calling as a volunteer at the Franklin County Medical Center and it’s hard to convey the joy and intense sense of purpose it gave her. It filled a void she didn’t realize she had. She loved the people and she loved taking care of the gift shop. On a weekly basis the family got an update on how cinnamon roll day went and any cute new inventory for the gift shop. Thank you to all the staff at FCMC for the community you offered her and the amazing care you gave her on her final day. Our family is forever grateful.

Joan’s commitment to service gave her purpose but her first love and joy was her family. She loved hosting big Christmas celebrations. She shopped all year and would start to panic if she hadn’t found the perfect gifts for every family member by mid-October. The family seldom missed coming home in July for Wayne’s birthday and the Preston Rodeo and invaded their home like locusts; eating everything in sight, tearing up the driveway and sand hills on the 4-wheelers, sleeping on every available surface. But she loved it all and many laughs and cherished memories came from these family weeks. Joan kept the family connected with weekly calls sharing stories of siblings and cousins and any news around Preston.

Joan and Wayne spent many of their years working endlessly at their jobs and raising 4 kids and then in retirement put in hundreds of miles on 4-wheeler rides with friends. Even after losing her left eye in a bad 4-wheeler accident, she was soon anxious to be back out with Wayne and their friends exploring local canyons and scenic remote spots. During COVID, Wayne and Joan drove countless hours touring every backroad and small town in Southern Idaho. They really enjoyed this quiet time exploring together, making the pandemic more bearable and bringing them closer as a couple.

Joan is survived by her husband, Wayne Phillips of Preston, Idaho; by a son and two daughters, Todd (Kris) Phillips of Elk Ridge, UT; Lisa Peterson of Sacramento, CA; Shelli Kime (Greg) of Portland, OR; by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jay Neilson (Alene) of Kaysville, UT.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Elaine Nielson; a sister, Linda Bloxham, and a brother Allen Nielson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Beckstead and the Franklin County Medical Center staff for the loving care of our mother.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 at 11:00am at the Preston South Stake Center, 55 East 100 South, Preston Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Tuesday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the following link:

https://youtu.be/4mzk-_cqB-4

Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30am at the stake center.

Interment will be in the Clifton, Idaho Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com