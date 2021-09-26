August 30, 1986 – September 20, 2021 (age 35)

Joshua Jeff Mayhew, 35, passed away September 20, 2021 at his home in Preston, Idaho from natural causes. He was born August 30, 1986 in Preston, Idaho the son of Jeffrey Allen Mayhew and Toni Lynn Carter.

He loved the mountains, the outdoors, and his dog, Moose. He enjoyed kayaking and fishing. His favorite holiday was Halloween and he loved dressing up! He also enjoyed teasing his mother. He loved his black truck and enjoyed fixing it up.

He is survived by his mother, Toni (Cody) Cazier of Preston, Idaho; by his father, Jeff (Tish) Mayhew of Las Vegas, Nevada; by his grandparents, Karen (Phil) Ashbaker of Preston and Norm Mayhew of Preston; by his step-brothers and step-sisters, by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and by his dog, Moose. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roger Carter.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the Preston Idaho Cemetery.

A viewing will be held Tuesday from 11:30-11:55 a.m. at the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com