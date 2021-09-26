Mary Jean Carruth

Mary returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born on January 26, 1939, to Blaine William and Marcella May Ford Carruth in Ogden, UT. She attended schools in Ogden and graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, UT. After graduating from high school, she attended Cerritos College and Weber State University.

Mary was raised in Ogden, UT, and also lived in Lynwood, CA; Norwalk, CA, where she raised her children; and then to Brigham City for the last 27 years. She married Donald Anghag Porlas in 1962 in Honolulu, HI. He passed away in 1986. They were married for 24 wonderful years.

She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served as the Ward Choir Director and a Den Leader for Cub Scouts.

Mary enjoyed being a member of the Southern California Mormon Choir and the Box Elder Symphonic Choir. She was the first woman to receive the Silver Beaver and the first woman to become the Wood Badge Course Director in Scouts.

She was a Secretary for Yamaha and Sales Representative for many years, and the Deputy Clerk for Box Elder 1st District Court.

Her hobbies included singing, performing in musicals, and doing puzzles. She enjoyed camping and spending time at Sourdough Ranch. She was an avid reader and loved going on temple trips with her sisters. Mary was intelligent, outgoing, funny, loving, and the life of the party. She had a passion for serving others.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Mary is survived by her six children: Donna May Porlas, Diane Rose Porlas, Blaine Andrew Porlas, William Miguel Porlas, Marla Jean Porlas, and James Brian Porlas; and five sisters: Carol Chase (Jim), Louanne Livsey, Elaine Carruth, Janet Nelson (Perry), and Doris Housel (Stan).

The family would like to give a special thanks to Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful and the 3rd floor nurses and staff.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Brigham City 4th Ward, 25 North 300 East, Brigham City, UT, at 10:00 a.m.

Viewings will be held the night before on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT, and prior to the service from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the church house.

Interment will be in the Coalville Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.