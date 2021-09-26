June 16, 1999 – September 23, 2021 (age 22)

Mercedes (Sadie) Ellen Davis passed away in a tragic car accident on September 23, 2021. Sadie was born on June 16, 1999 in Salt Lake City to her birth mother, Misha. Her birth mother gave her love, life and a family who adore her. She was adopted as an infant and grew up in Providence, Utah with her parents, Rex and Vicki Davis and siblings, Dallin, Camary, and KJ. Sadie attended Providence Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School and graduated from Ridgeline High School in 2017. In high school, Sadie was an artist and enjoyed AP Art, Comic Con, haunted houses, Taekwondo, guitar, piano and music.

Since high school, she worked in various positions in the valley. She had the desire to learn the art of tattooing and apprenticed with Defining Ink and Hybiscus Tattoo shops. She also did many tattoos on her own. She was interested in reiki energy healing and completed some training in that. Recently, she held two positions. One as a youth development professional at the Boys and Girls Club of Garland, Utah. She loved working with the kids and found purpose in making a difference in their lives. She will be greatly missed there. The other as a server at the White Owl where she touched lives as well.

Sadie had the ability to create amazing things out of the ordinary. While young, she would create amazing art out of paper scraps, tin foil, fabric and string. As she grew so did her talents in art. She did some amazing pieces and won awards at the Stephen Henegar Art Show and The Cache County Fair. She loved the outdoors and especially hiking, collecting rocks and spending time with friends. She was a light to many people. Her friends describe her as a pure soul, insightful, genuine, spontaneous, wholesome, nurturing, and vibrant. Her absence will be deeply felt by friends and family.

Sadie is preceded in death by her grandfather, John (Jack) Harvey Wight. She is survived by her parents, Rex and Vicki Davis and siblings, Dallin, Camary, and KJ Davis, her grandparents Elmoine Wight and Kelly and Susan Davis and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the White Pine Funeral Services Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine, and prior to the services on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, also at White Pine.

Interment will be held at a later date in the Providence City Cemetery.

Please click on the following link to view the services live via Zoom:

