October 27, 1968 – September 24, 2021 (age 52)

Robert Brent Wadsworth was born October 27, 1968 to Brent and Patricia Wadsworth in Logan, Utah as a miracle baby 14 weeks early. He spent most of his childhood in Anchorage, Alaska.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After his mission, he attended Utah State University where he received a master’s degree in software engineering. He worked for Cache County School District for 22 years where he had many friends that he considered family.

He married the love of his life, Jeannetta Michelle Armour. They were together for more than 30 years. They have 5 children: Soren (Jackilyn), Brenna (Daniel) Higgins, Jaxsen (Marianne), Reegen, and EvaLee. Robert has 3 grandchildren (Tre’, Lillian, and Decker) with 2 more on the way. He is also survived by his parents (Brent and Patricia) and his 4 siblings, Lorinda (Sean) O’Leary, Andrew, Frederick, and Lisa (Jason) Couraud.

Robert passed away on September 24, 2021 after an extended illness. We will miss him very much!

A viewing will take place Sunday, September 26th from 6-8 pm at Cache Valley Mortuary at 80 W 4200 N Hyde Park, UT.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Logan Cemetery at 10:30 am on Tuesday September 28. Seating is limited please bring your own chair.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors at Intermountain Medical Center. And to Robert’s PAH doctor, Dr. Lynette Brown, and her nurses extraordinaire, Julie, Nina, and Tracey. And to the wonderful friends and neighbors who have supported our family through the years!

