Robert Clinton Gilbert, our dear father and grandfather, passed away in his home, surrounded by family, on September 23, 2021. He was 91 years old.

Robert (Bob) was born in Brigham City, Utah, on August 13, 1930, to Jenny Loveland and Leo H. Gilbert. He was the youngest of 3 children, with a sister Jackie (1926-2021) and a brother Phil (1928-2019).

Bob lived in Corinne, Utah, all of his life, and was the third generation to farm in Corinne. He was drafted into the Army on December 4, 1951, and served for 2 years in South Korea as a Rifleman and a Medic. When he was on leave, he married Joy Waddoups, June 27, 1952, in the Logan LDS Temple.

Bob worked hard all of his life and taught his children how to work. In addition to farming, he was a bus driver for Box Elder School district for 32 years.

He loved being around his family. They have many fond memories of spending time with him and playing games. Bob also loved the many dogs he had over the years. “Love me, love my dog!” He was an active member of the LDS Church and served as a counselor in the bishopric and also as counselor in several other Church organizations. He served a term as mayor of Corinne.

Bob was the major caregiver of his wife for the last 4 years of her life, and it was heartwarming to see him take such good care of her and offer so many sacrifices on her behalf. He never expected to outlive her by 5 ½ years and missed her greatly.

He is survived by four children: Leo W Gilbert, Debbie (Moussa) Bouassaba, Vicky (John) Morris, Greg (Elizabeth) Gilbert; 15 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Janet Keller for playing innumerable games of rummy, and to Tender Care and Prim Rose agencies for their loving care.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30, both will be held at the River Ward LDS Church in Corinne, 2335 N 4000 W, Corinne, UT.

