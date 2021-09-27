November 22, 1959 – September 24, 2021 (age 61)

David M. Zivkovic passed away September 24, 2021, at his home is Salt Lake City, UT. He was born November 22, 1959, to Ruth and Zivko Zivkovic. He was a graduate of Malad High School in 1977. He served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the former Communist county of Yugoslavia. He later earned a degree as a paralegal.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey (Jenny) and grandchildren Marco and Athena, Salt Lake City, UT, and his son Jackson, Logan, UT, his brother Andre (Cynthia), Meridian, ID, his sister Ginna, Costa Rica, and his mother Ruth, Malad, ID.

His funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home 132 West 300 North, Malad, ID.

Burial will follow at the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.