January 3, 1931 – September 25, 2021 (age 90)

On a beautiful fall day, mom was finally able to reunite with her sweetheart on September 25, 2021. Janet Griffin Pulsipher arrived January 3, 1931 in beautiful Lake Town, Utah to her parents, Spencer Grenville Griffin and Ida Redford Cooper.

On July 21, 1950, Janet and Guy Ray, who were high school sweethearts, were married in the Logan LDS temple. In 1956, they built a home in Avon, where they raised their 4 children: Dennis, Roger, Cordell and Debbie.

Janet worked at US Agricultural Office until they closed the Logan office, Dr Gates Optometrist Office and then went to Tri Miller Meat Packing. At each location, she met many wonderful people and considered them all of her friends.

Janet and Guy Ray loved the gospel. They served a mission in Seoul Korea and worked in the Logan Temple Baptistery for many years. Mom served in many church callings – she especially loved working in the ward library which she did for many years.

Mom loved working in her yard making sure it was just perfect, even the grass. She made sure her lawn was mowed every Monday. She mowed it herself with a hand mower up until a couple of years ago. She hired her great granddaughter, Emma (who wanted it as perfect as grandma) to come and help her mow it. You would also, find her granddaughter there helping to mow. Mom would sit outside on the driveway with her coke and supervise. She loved her flowers and would have many pots filled with beautiful flowers throughout her yard, even lining the road so no one would park on her grass. The dogs, cats and deer seemed to always show up and want to eat or disturb her flower gardens which you would always hear mom cussing about.

Mom also had a flock of ducks that she watched and fed every day, she loved them and they brought her peace especially in her days without dad. You would often find her looking out her front window to make sure her ducks were safe. She would cuss the cars that would drive too fast past her house.

Mom and dad loved the Aggies, which on the day she left her family; we smiled and said of course it was during the Aggie game. They traveled all over with the team to many games including one to Japan. She wore her Aggie gear with pride right up to the end.

She was a lifelong member of the American Legion. She was so proud of the American Legion and their program. She always wanted us to support them by buying poppies and encouraged her children to attend Boys and Girls State. We are thankful for the example that our parents passed on to our family in respecting our flag and country.

Mom was always up for a good road trip with her funyans, a bag of treats and a coke. She loved going places, whether it was over Sardine Canyon or to Hawaii, we even got her to go to Europe! Mom was very particular about her hair and always made sure she never missed a week without getting it done by Kathy and in the later years with her granddaughter Natalee. Then it was off to Juniper Take Out to have lunch with whoever she could round up.

Mom LOVED her grand kids and always had a treat, popsicles, drinks and the famous candy jar ready for them when they came to visit… oh and maybe even a dollar! She always wanted to have a special chocolate treat for the older visitors.

Janet was always very generous with her time and resources. Even up till the last week when we would leave her, she would always want to know if we were okay, be careful and love you! She had UN conditional love for her kids and grand kids and her in-laws.

Janet was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Guy Ray, her parents, Spencer and Ida Griffin, her siblings Elizabeth Wood, Ida Mae Bankhead, Spencer Dee Griffin and David Jay Griffin. Daughter in laws Reta Pulsipher and Helen Pulsipher.

Janet is survived by her children Dennis, Roger (Colette), Cordell, Debbie (Stan), grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Carol Griffin-Nothum, sister- in- law Marlene Griffin and brother-in- law Rudy Bonnell and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the IHC Hospice team, especially Gabby and Jen for the great care and love for mother during the last year and the staff and residents at Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living the last nine months. They have been so loving and caring to our sweet mother. Special thanks to her granddaughter Mindee, for giving countless hours of healthcare and love, making sure she was comfortable up till the last moment.

In lieu of flowers, please do something nice, either at an assisted living center, hospital, school, church or charity in Janet’s memory.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM in the Avon Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.