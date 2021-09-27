John Alden Baxter, 97, was called home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, to his loving Heavenly Father. He was born on October 4, 1923, in Hyrum, Utah. He was the first child of John Barnes and Norma Josephine Olsen Baxter. He was the oldest of five boys.

He spent his youth working, playing, and riding horses everywhere he went.

John served in the Army Signal Corps Reserve in 1942 and was then called up to active duty from October 1942 to October 1945; when the war ended. He was a Radio Operator on a Tugboat TP 104 on the South Pacific from San Francisco to New Guinea.

He was on the troop transport that declared victory in the Philippines and Okinawa.

John married Ione Wright Baxter on the 7th of June 1946, in the Logan Utah Temple. They have a total of 99 direct descendants, including: 4 children, 19 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and more on the way. They were the most important thing in his life; a wonderful blessing for him.

Dad was a hard worker and taught his children how to work. He also loved to take his grandchildren fishing and golfing and taught them how to master the soft ice-cream machine.

John worked as a Civil Engineer and retired from Thiokol in 1979, after which he bought several farms in Shoshone, Twin Falls, ID, area. He returned to Utah in 1995. He also loved to buy and sell real estate.

He also managed a small herd of cattle for the last 60 years and loved taking care of them. He was always a Rancher at heart.

John and Ione loved traveling and visited many countries. They served a 1-year mission in Nigeria, West Africa, and a 6-month mission in Ely, NV. They served together for 14 years in the Ogden Utah Temple until it was closed for remodeling.

Their children are Jay (deceased), Paul (Nancy) Baxter, Helen (Dennis) Lee, and Debra (Fred) Barker. We love him so much and he’ll be truly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 12:00 at the Perry 6th LDS Ward, 3005 S 1200 W, Perry, UT.

Viewings will be held the evening before on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT, and prior to the service on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 11:00 to 11:45 at the church.

Interment will be at the Hyrum Cemetery.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services, please go to the bottom of John’s obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where you can also leave condolences for the family.

