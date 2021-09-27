June 10, 1962 – September 26, 2021 (age 59)

Michelle Watts Seamons, 59, returned to her Father in Heaven on September 26, 2021; after a long struggle with multiple illnesses.

Michelle was born June 10, 1962; the first daughter to Stan and DeeAnn Watts. She grew up in Cache Valley and graduated from Sky View High School in 1981. She married Clayton Seamons on March 17, 1983 in the Logan LDS Temple. They later divorced. She raised four wonderful children. As a young mother, she loved caring for her children, sewing, cross stitch, doing crafts and painting. She left beautiful paintings to be enjoyed by her family. She loved to cook and regularly had parents, father in law and grandparents over for Sunday dinner.

Michelle is survived by her four children: Chelsey (David) Markham, Crista Seamons, Alissa-Shae (Ryan) Conk, and Joshua (Brianna) Seamons; Six grandchildren: Phoebe, Ollie, Cale, Molly, Harvey, and Tillie; Siblings: Michael Watts, Tina (Bart) Moosman, Stephanie Watts, Angela Watts, Monica (Chris) Montigny, Lamar (Joy) Watts. She will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that have helped us the last few months.

A viewing will be held on Thursday (Sept. 30) from 6-8 PM Cache Valley Mortuary located at 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park UT and Friday (Oct. 1) 9:30-10:30 AM at 993 West 1000 South Logan with funeral starting at 11:00 AM.

Interment at the Logan Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.