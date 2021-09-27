Movement in latest RPI rankings for Region 11 teams in football, volleyball and girls soccer

Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest Football 9/24/2021. Photo by Rick Parker.

MILLVILLE – The Ridgeline Riverhawks still claim the top spots in the latest 4A RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) in both football and volleyball. The school’s girls soccer team remains 3rd, but other schools saw their teams move up and down in the rankings compared to last week.

FOOTBALL

In football, Ridgeline (7-0, 3-0) continued its dominant run through the 2021 schedule with a 56-20 victory over rival Mountain Crest (1-6, 0-3). The Riverhawks continue to be 4A’s most dominant offense and defense averaging 42.29 points per game and only giving up 12.14 points per game. Green Canyon (6-1, 2-1) found its offense Friday against the Bear River Bears (0-7, 0-3) – scoring more than 24 points and winning by more than a touchdown for the first time all season – and remain the #3 team in 4A. The Sky View Bobcats (4-3, 2-1) spoiled Logan’s homecoming game with a 3rd quarter explosion of offense, defeating the Grizzlies (5-2, 2-1) 42-7 after only being tied 7-7 at the half. With the win, Sky View jumped three spots but did not overtake Logan, who fell one spot.

REGION 11 FOOTBALL RPI

1 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (7-0, 3-0)

3 – Green Canyon Wolves (6-1, 2-1)

5 – Logan Grizzlies (5-2, 2-1)

6 – Sky View Bobcats (4-3, 2-1)

11 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (1-6, 0-3)

13 – Bear River Bears (0-7, 0-3)

REGION 11 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK:

Ridgeline vs Bear River – Friday at 7 p.m. (Ridgeline play-by-play heard on 104.5 The Ranch; Bear River play-by-play heard on 104.9 The Ranch. Video streams of both broadcasts will be available on Cache Valley Daily).

Mountain Crest vs Sky View – Friday at 7 p.m. (Mountain Crest and Sky View play-by-play will be heard on 107.7 KLZX and on 106.9 The FAN, as well as video streamed on Cache Valley Daily).

Green Canyon vs Logan – Friday at 7 p.m. (Green Canyon and Logan play-by-play will be heard on 100.9 Lite FM and on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, as well as video streamed on Cache Valley Daily).

VOLLEYBALL

For Region 11 volleyball, while Ridgeline (16-5) remains #1 several other teams moved in the rankings. Mountain Crest (14-8) dropped two spots, Green Canyon (9-7) dropped one spot and Sky View (8-8) moved up two spots. Bear River (3-13) and Logan (2-20) remain 11th and 13th respectively.

REGION 11 VOLLEBYALL RPI

1 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (14-5)

2 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (13-7)

4 – Green Canyon Wolves (8-6)

8 – Sky View Bobcats (7-7)

11 – Bear River Bears (2-12)

13 – Logan Grizzlies (1-18)

REGION 11 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK:

Tuesday:

Mountain Crest vs Bear River – 6 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon – 6 p.m.

Sky View vs Logan – 6 p.m.

Thursday:

Logan vs Green Canyon – 6 p.m.

Bear River vs Ridgeline – 6 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Sky View – 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Four girls soccer teams from Region 11 are bunched together in the top 5 of this week’s rankings. Mountain Crest (11-1-0) dropped out of the top ranking, despite defeating #3 Ridgeline 3-0 last Tuesday. Ridgeline (7-5-0) and Green Canyon (5-7-0), meanwhile, remain the #3 and #4 teams, respectively. Logan moved up from #7 to #5 in this week’s rankings while Sky View (6-7-0) dropped two spots from #6 to #8. Bear River (3-9-0) also fell one spot to #11.

REGION 11 GIRLS SOCCER RPI

1 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (10-1-0)

3 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (6-4-0)

4 – Green Canyon Wolves (4-6-0)

6 – Sky View Bobcats (6-6-0)

7 – Logan Grizzlies (4-7-0)

10 – Bear River Bears (3-8-0)

REGION 11 GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE THIS WEEK:

Tuesday:

Green Canyon vs Ridgeline – 7 p.m.

Logan vs Mountain Crest – 7 p.m.

Sky View vs Bear River – 7 p.m.

Thursday:

Green Canyon vs Logan – 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Sky View – 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Bear River – 7 p.m.