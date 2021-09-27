USU’s UWLP sponsors free Fall Women’s Leadership Forum

The Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) sponsors a fireside chat with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on women and leadership. The second annual Fall Women’s Leadership Forum is held Friday, October 1, from noon to 1:15 p.m. on the USU Brigham City campus and virtually. The event is free.

Henderson will respond to questions about her leadership development journey and provide insights and perspectives on why, where and how women today are needed to influence, impact and lead. The event is open to all girls and women and those who influence them, which includes men.

Henderson is Utah’s ninth lieutenant governor and has been a political leader for eight years in the Utah State Senate. She is a strong conservative, a champion for government transparency and a vocal advocate for women and families.

The leadership forum is free, but RSVPs are required. The event will be held in the USU Brigham City campus multipurpose room and via YouTube, with a link emailed prior to the event. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yufzpf2c.

Sponsors include the USU Jon M. Huntsman School of Business, the Utah Education Network and USU Extension.

For further information about the UWLP, visit utwomen.org.