3,176 COVID cases from the weekend is fewer than the last 3 weekends

Monday when the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported new statewide coronavirus infections from the weekend, it was the third straight weekend the totals have diminished.

Monday’s report includes 1,359 cases from Friday, 1,030 Saturday and 796 on Sunday. UDOH no longer publishes reports on weekends and holidays.

This weekend’s 3,176 new cases is 217 fewer than last weekend’s total and 1,037 fewer than two weekends ago. It includes 209 new cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been more than 503,874 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 23 new deaths are included in the weekend report, one of them involving a Box Elder County woman between 45-64 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death. During the nearly 19 months of the pandemic 2,892 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, including 136 deaths in northern Utah.

Statewide there are 586 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and that is one fewer than Friday. The 212 patients in intensive care is 14 fewer than Friday.

Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 21,911.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is more than 1.677 million. There were 13,885 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 3.34 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

There were 20,927 Utahns tested since Friday which means over 3.43 million people have been tested and nearly 6.2 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The northern Utah case count total grew to 27,306 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties. Currently there are 25,814 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,228 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,359 a day.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 2,790 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 252,378 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,450 total positive cases in Franklin County, 580 in Bear Lake County and 452 in Oneida County.