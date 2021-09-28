Box Elder County woman is the 137th COVID death in Northern Utah

A Box Elder County woman, between 45-64 years of age, is one of 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), which leaves Utah’s total number of deaths during the pandemic at 2,905. She is the 137th death in Northern Utah.

UDOH also reported 1,130 new statewide coronavirus infections since Monday which adds to the state’s 505,004 positive cases since the outbreak.

There are 65 new cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties and the total Northern Utah case count has reached 27,371. A total of 25,881 Northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,231 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Statewide, 581 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, five fewer than Monday and 213 of them are in intensive care, one more than on Monday. Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 22,017.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is more than 1.677 million. Due to a database error the state health department was unable to update vaccination data Tuesday.

There were 7,637 Utahns tested since Monday which means over 3.43 million people have been tested and nearly 6.2 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has dwindled to 1,330 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has slipped to 13.7 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” has grown to 9.8 percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 2,830 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 253,733 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,456 total positive cases in Franklin County, 586 in Bear Lake County and 453 in Oneida County.