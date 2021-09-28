Hyrum man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing woman for years

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a woman for several years. Andrew A. Fenn was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Friday and later released.

Fenn was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday morning during a virtual hearing, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons, police began investigating Fenn back in March after the alleged victim claimed she had been sexually assaulted for years by the suspect. The two had been in a relationship previously.

Court records show, the alleged victim filed a protective order and other paperwork against Fenn in June.

Simmons said police questioned Fenn as part of their investigation. During the interview he allegedly made several admissions, supporting the alleged victim’s claims.

During Monday’s hearing, defense attorney James Harward said he had just received the police reports and asked for time to examine the evidence. He and Fenn were also still deciding whether or not they would request a preliminary hearing in the case.

Judge Brandon Maynard granted Harward time to review the case. He ordered Fenn to appear again in court Oct. 25.

Fenn didn’t speak during the arraignment. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

