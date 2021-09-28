May 27, 1934 – September 25, 2021 (age 87)

Margaret Marie Lund Gessel, 87, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on September 25, 2021 in Logan, Utah. Margaret Marie was born May 27, 1934 to Leonard Baker Lund and Florence Hoopes in Preston, Idaho.

At the age of 14, her mother passed away which left a lasting effect on the family. Margaret married Leo W. Gessel on August 2, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple. They had five children together. She was diagnosed in 1986 with squamous cell cancer but that never stopped her! She started crocheting angels and kept doing so to the very end. Many people were the recipient of the angels that she gave away. She will always be remembered as the “Angel Lady”.

Margaret is survived by her children; by her brothers, Dennis Lund, Jerry (Lorna) Lund, and Ira (Alecia) Lund; by a sister, Linda Lund and by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; by her parents; by her brothers, Charlie, Baby Lund and Knute; by her sisters, Rhea Schenk and Kay Clark; by two grandchildren, Jacob Lee Zollinger and Jessie Margaret Gessel; and by two daughters-in-law, Sandie Lee Fehlman and Dawn Michelle Hughes Gessel.

Margaret will be missed for the love and joy she always brought when she entered the room.

In her memory, we ask that you be kind to others.

She was buried in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery.

