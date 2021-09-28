October 25, 1991 – September 23, 2021 (age 29)



Morgan Dean Hunt passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2021, in Thatcher, UT. He was born on October 25, 1991, in St George, to Dean and Lisa. He graduated from Oneida High School in 2010.

Morgan married Ashli Haven in May 2018, they later divorced, but to this marriage was born Morgan’s best friend, Bentley Dean. From that day on, everything that Morgan did was for that little boy. They were inseparable. Morgan had a passion for dirt bikes. He loved working on them and riding them. He was an adrenaline junkie! The faster it went, the bigger his smile was.

Morgan had a heart of gold, his big hugs and “I love you” will be missed by everyone that was lucky enough to know him.

Morgan is survived by his parents, Dean Hunt and Lisa Karr, his son, Bentley Dean Hunt, and so many grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A private family gathering will be held on Thursday, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.