August 22, 1925 – September 29, 2021 (age 96)



Myles Glade Jeppsen passed away Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Brigham City, at age 86. Glade was born in Brigham City August 22, 1935, to Virgil Dan & Phoebe Mae North Jeppsen. They lived in Snowville until he was 5 years old when the family moved to Brigham City. He attended schools in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School. He attended classes at Weber State College. He joined the Armed Forces in January 1954, and served in Tokyo, Japan as a heavy equipment operator. He was awarded a second-place rifle award in the 20th Infantry.

Glade married Clara Jolene Gardner on September 8, 1956. They shared 59 years together until her death on November 5, 2015. He worked as an auto mechanic and service manager at Andersen Ford and Welch Ford. He worked in manufacturing management at FRAM Corp., and you may remember him from his time at the Super Wash car wash.

He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many positions including serving a mission to the Ogden Cannery and as an ordinance worker in the Brigham City Temple. His favorite calling was Home Teacher.

He and Jolene enjoyed bowling in mixed double leagues and loved participating in the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, golf, and helping people in need. His love of cars is surpassed only by his love for his family.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin G (Jill) Jeppsen, Travis Dan Jeppsen, and one daughter, Shauna Jeppsen. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Fern Gardner. He has 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Jolene, his daughter Valerie Jeppsen Prescott, brothers, Glenn, Brent and Brian Jeppsen and sister, Sherrie Christensen.

Graveside services will be held Oct 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Brigham City Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Bristol Hospice for their service and care.

Please leave condolences at www.gfc-utah.com