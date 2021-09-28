Two vehicle crash causes mess along 1000 West

LOGAN — Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Logan Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. at 600 S. 1000 West.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a northbound tractor, pulling a one-ton baler, was at the light turning left onto 600 South. As the tractor began to turn, another northbound truck, pulling a camp trailer, clipped the back of the farm equipment.

“As the tractor was turning, the driver of the truck got too close with his camp trailer to the baler and it went into the side of the camper,” said Brenchley. “The camp trailer slide-out got caught and ripped out.”

Neither driver was injured in the crash.

Brenchley said debris from the accident was scattered all over the intersection and along 1000 West for several hundred feet.

“A couple bales of hay on the distributor were pushed into the roadway in pieces. Then obviously all the rest of the debris, some insulation and metal pieces from the camp trailer.”

Traffic along 1000 West was reduced to one lane in each direction while crews cleaned up the crash. Westbound traffic along 600 South was also partially detoured.

Brenchley said initial reports indicate the tractor had the right of way and the driver of the camp trailer didn’t provide adequate space.

