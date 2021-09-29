110 fewer hospitalizations reported in Utah; 15 more COVID deaths

The COVID report from the Utah State Department of Health (UDOH) indicates 471 Utahns are hospitalized with coronavirus as of Wednesday which is 110 fewer than Tuesday’s report. Also, 178 of those patients are in intensive care, 35 fewer than Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic total COVID hospitalizations now number 22,101.

Over the past 24 hours 15 Utahns died of COVID-19 and the state health department reported 1,786 new positive cases of coronavirus, 109 of those in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic the state has recorded 506,790 positive cases. The total northern Utah case count has reached 27,480 and 26,010 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,234 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.68 million which is more than 51 percent of the state’s total population. Over 3.46 million doses have been administered and that includes 35,576 doses since Monday.

There are now 83,282 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 178,616 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

There were 11,017 Utahns tested since Tuesday which means over 3.44 million people have been tested and nearly 6.2 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is up to 1,341 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 14 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” has grown to 10 percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 2,854 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 255,417 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,462 total positive cases in Franklin County, 595 in Bear Lake County and 461 in Oneida County.