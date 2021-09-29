August 25, 1925 – September 28, 2021 (age 96)

Annie Fay Larsen passed away from this world from incident to old age and a massive stroke; she was 96 years old. On her birthday, August 25th, she and her friends talked about her living to be 100 years old. Well, she never made it to 100 years old, but in her mind she did. Fay was born in Greenville, Utah, now known as North Logan, Utah, to Oliver and Lenore Burns Larsen and is the 4th child of five, second to the youngest.

For the past 19 months to the exact day Fay was living with her niece, Lorie, and Lorie’s husband, Ron, her nephew-in-law and was taken care of extremely well. Lynn and Jessica Romney, great-nephew and great-niece, provided meals to Fay on every Thursday of each week for over 6 years. This put a smile on Fay’s face for sure. A special thank you to them all… much appreciated.

Fay graduated in 1943 from South Cache High School. She received her patriarchal blessing in 1946 and received her mission call to San Francisco, CA, by president David O. McKay. Fay was released from her mission in 1948. She loved serving her LDS Mission and made a lot of good friends and had some really great times.

Fay attended USU in 1951, and then to Denver, Colorado. From there she graduated on December 5, 1958 with her Master’s degree of Librarianship and worked at the University of Utah Medical Library after she graduated.

Fay is survived by her sister, S. Joan Nielson, and 14 nieces and nephews and several other younger nieces and nephews…

She was proceeded in death by her parents, sisters Margaret and Merle, brother Ray, nephew Werner Nielson, little Kinlee Jo, nephew David Joy and so many more…

We would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice team for all they have done to help with Fay’s transition of life. Thank you all… much appreciated…

Funeral services will take place Friday, October 1, 2021 beginning at 10:30am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan.

A viewing will be held prior beginning at 9am.

Interment will take place in the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.