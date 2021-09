December 10, 1929 – September 23, 2021 (age 91)

Carma Olney Peterson, 91, died on September 23, 2021 in St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 4th at 1:00 pm in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

There will be a viewing Monday at the Nelson Funeral Home in Smithfield from 11:00 – 12:30 www.allenmortuaries.com

