August 31, 1939 – September 22, 2021 (age 82)

Carol Ann Stuessi Dyson 82, of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully on 22 September 2021. She was born 31 August 1939 in Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri. In addition to Missouri Carol had lived in Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, California, Colorado, and Utah. She was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1960. She was an active member the rest of her life. She especially enjoyed serving and making friends by being a visiting teacher. She passed onto her family and friends her love for reading, cooking, sewing and genealogy. She loved her family and they meant everything to her. She always looked forward to every family gathering.

Carol is survived by her eternal companion Glenn L. Dyson, their children, Carrie E. Severn (Christopher), Stephen G. Dyson (Eric Schwabel, Partner), Jerry L. Dyson (Laurie). Their grandchildren, Rebekah E. Munk (Brian), Scott C. Severn, Kyle G. Severn (Shelley), Stephen D. Severn, Drew Dyson, Anthony L. Dyson, Emily C. Dyson, Jessica A. Dyson, Jake Dyson and 8 great grandchildren; her sister Nancy J. Miles (John) and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Ruth Stuessi (Moreland), her sister Janet Gillespie (John), her brothers Richard, Neal, J. Warren (Donna), Robert (Janice), Larry, and great grandson Ammon I. Munk.

A viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building located at 1850 North 400 East, North Logan, Utah 84341 on 1 October 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30am with the funeral to follow at 11:00am. Masks will be required for attendees.

She will be buried at Millville-Nibley Cemetery following the funeral.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.