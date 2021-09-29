November 21, 1954 – September 27, 2021 (age 66)

Keith Denton “Denny” Taggart, 66, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

A visitation will be held prior to the memorial from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

A complete obituary will appear here shortly.

The services may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89437802415?pwd=WTZVWm9T…

