Denny Taggart

September 29, 2021

November 21, 1954 – September 27, 2021 (age 66)

Keith Denton “Denny” Taggart, 66, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

A visitation will be held prior to the memorial from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

A complete obituary will appear here shortly.

The services may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89437802415?pwd=WTZVWm9T…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.

