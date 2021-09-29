Downtown Ghost Tour begins Friday evening

Bridgerland Story Telling Guild will guide their guests through the haunts of Logan beginning Friday Oct. 1.

LOGAN – Downtown Logan will come alive this weekend as the Bridgerland Storytelling Guild spins yarns of Logan’s most infamous ghosts, poltergeists, and spirits doomed to the realm of mortals.

The Historic Downtown Logan Ghost Tour begins on Oct. 1 and is scheduled to run nightly at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, October 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30.

The haunted experience will begin in Downtown Logan. Participants can choose where to start their journey at the Bullen Center Ballroom located at 43 South Main Street or the Lyric Theatre located at 28 West Center Street.

Story telling guides will take participants into the heart of Logan’s haunted history as each site is visited.

The private guided walking tour is technically a family-friendly tour; however, it is not recommended for small children or for people who don’t like to be scared.

“The Storytelling Guild doesn’t like to divulge the stories they tell or the places they visit ahead of time,” said Gary Saxton, the executive director of the Logan Downtown Alliance. “We have been doing the haunted tour since 2012.”

Dress appropriately for the weather as you will be walking from site to site. You will also need to be able to climb stairs.

Each guided tour runs approximately 2 hours and walking distance is about half of a mile. There is plenty of free parking in downtown.

Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 1st tour for $9.99, the remainder of the tours cost $13.13.

Go to Logandowntown.org to purchase tickets.